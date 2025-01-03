2 friends in M’sia brawl after forgetting to buy lottery ticket that won 1st prize

M’sia friends fight after forgetting to buy lottery ticket that won 1st prize

For most, missing out on a lottery prize is disappointing enough. But for two friends in Malaysia, the sting came not from losing — but from forgetting to buy the ticket that ended up winning 1st prize.

The duo’s heartbreak quickly escalated into a heated fight outside a shop, with their scuffle going viral online.

Fight goes viral

According to the Daily Express, the fight unfolded on 29 Dec when the two friends checked the 4D lottery results after a drinking session.

The number they had reportedly agreed to purchase had hit the jackpot. However, to their horror, the man responsible for buying the ticket admitted he had forgotten to do so.

The revelation left the pair distraught. Unable to contain their frustration, they started throwing punches at each other in front of the shop.

Fortunately, a bystander intervened, separating the two before the situation escalated further.

Netizens weigh in

The incident sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Some commenters suggested the man might have “forgotten” to buy the ticket to deliberately keep the winnings to himself.

Others questioned why one friend had relied on the other to make the purchase in the first place, suggesting it was a recipe for disaster.

Some netizens dismissed the fight as foolish, saying that it wasn’t worth losing a friendship over a missed jackpot.

The brawl also drew comparisons to another viral incident last year, when a Penang convenience store owner challenged a drunk customer to a one-on-one fight after he became unruly while shopping.

Also Read: 2 coworkers in South Korea win S$937K lottery prize within minutes of each other

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @mynewshub on X.