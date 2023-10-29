‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dies Aged 54, Found In Hot Tub At LA Home

‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Passes Away Aged 54, Investigations Ongoing

As one of the stars of the popular US sitcom ‘Friends’, Matthew Perry has been a household name for most of us who grew up tuning into the show.

Sadly, the actor has passed away at just 54 years old.

Authorities discovered him unresponsive in the hot tub of his home in Los Angeles (LA).

An investigation into his death is currently ongoing.

‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry found unresponsive in tub

According to the LA Times, law enforcement sources said Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his home in LA on Saturday (28 Oct).

TMZ reports that first responders rushed over after receiving a call for cardiac arrest. Authorities subsequently discovered Perry unresponsive in the tub.

The sources, who have chosen to remain anonymous due to the ongoing investigation, did not specify a cause of death.

They added that there was no sign of foul play.

In addition, an investigation into Perry’s death is ongoing by the LA Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives.

Perry’s last post on his Instagram account featured him relaxing in a jacuzzi on 23 Oct, with the caption, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”

Shot to fame in role of Chandler Bing on ‘Friends’

Born in Williamston, Massachusetts, Perry cultivated a love for acting after moving to LA to live with his father, according to CNN.

He starred in various projects, such as the 1998 movie ‘A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon’, ‘Growing Pains’, and ‘Who’s The Boss’.

The series that launched his rise to stardom, however, definitely had to be ‘Friends.’

Playing as the self-deprecating yet affable Chandler Bing, his sarcasm on the series gained him a massive fanbase worldwide. He additionally earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002.

Perry would go on to receive four more nominations for the award, two for his role as Joe Quincy on ‘The West Wing.’

In 2022, he released a memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,’ which spoke about a lifelong struggle with addiction to alcohol and opioids.

Subsequently suffering from severe health issues, Perry was also in and out of rehab. He shared in the memoir that he had been mostly sober since 2001 but had 60 or 70 relapses.

Also read: ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Michael Gambon, Who Played Professor Dumbledore, Passes Away At 82

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Matthew Perry on Instagram and Instagram.