Woman in M’sia finds dead frog in drink, says no apology given from restaurant

woman frog drink

International Latest News

She said she initially thought it was a sour plum.

By - 6 Aug 2025, 12:41 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Woman finds corpse of frog in drink bought from Malaysia restaurant

A woman in Malaysia was horrified to discover the corpse of a frog inside her drink. However, when confronting the restaurant, she allegedly received no apology.

According to a TikTok post on 3 Aug by @_iiimalina, the little animal can be seen lying motionless in a glass of what appears to be ice limau (iced lime drink).

The second photo then reveals the restaurant where the incident had occurred, AFT Station, a dining spot in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

woman frog drink

Source: @_iiimalina on TikTok

In a follow-up video, the Original Poster (OP) explained that she initially assumed the floating item was a sour plum upon receiving her drink.

However, after a few sips, she came to the unpleasant realisation that it was a dead frog.

Netizens urge woman to report incident to Ministry of Health

After the video gained attention online, many netizens expressed concern over hygiene at food outlets.

One commenter said they would be afraid to drink asam boi (dried plum) juice after seeing the footage.

woman frog drink

Translation: Hmmm I must not drink asam boi after this report, bro.. it’s so extreme that there are frogs
Source: TikTok

Another person highlighted the seriousness of the incident as it could be harmful to the body.

She further urged the OP to report the case to the authorities until the restaurant is held responsible.

woman frog drink

Translation: Sis, please report this until they’re held accountable. We’re talking about something that goes into our body — this is not a joke. And it was a frog?! This is absolutely unacceptable! 
Source: TikTok

Lastly, one netizen expressed concern over the OP’s health, saying that some frogs might have poison.

Translation: Some frogs have poison, right? And you already drank it… ahh, now I’m overthinking everything!
Source: TikTok

Also read: Man in M’sia finds cockroach in watermelon juice after finishing drink

Man in M’sia finds cockroach in watermelon juice after finishing drink

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @_iiimalina on TikTok.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
  • More From Author