Woman in M’sia finds dead frog in drink, says no apology given from restaurant

Woman finds corpse of frog in drink bought from Malaysia restaurant

A woman in Malaysia was horrified to discover the corpse of a frog inside her drink. However, when confronting the restaurant, she allegedly received no apology.

According to a TikTok post on 3 Aug by @_iiimalina, the little animal can be seen lying motionless in a glass of what appears to be ice limau (iced lime drink).

The second photo then reveals the restaurant where the incident had occurred, AFT Station, a dining spot in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

In a follow-up video, the Original Poster (OP) explained that she initially assumed the floating item was a sour plum upon receiving her drink.

However, after a few sips, she came to the unpleasant realisation that it was a dead frog.

Netizens urge woman to report incident to Ministry of Health

After the video gained attention online, many netizens expressed concern over hygiene at food outlets.

One commenter said they would be afraid to drink asam boi (dried plum) juice after seeing the footage.

Another person highlighted the seriousness of the incident as it could be harmful to the body.

She further urged the OP to report the case to the authorities until the restaurant is held responsible.

Lastly, one netizen expressed concern over the OP’s health, saying that some frogs might have poison.

Also read: Man in M’sia finds cockroach in watermelon juice after finishing drink



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @_iiimalina on TikTok.