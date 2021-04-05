Man Finds Frog At Bottom Of Kailan Dish From Sengkang Eatery On 4 Apr

The last thing anyone wants to see after tucking into their food is a surprise extra ‘ingredient’.

On Sunday (4 Apr), a customer called Azlan made an order from a Sengkang seafood stall via GrabFood for his family.

But just as they were almost done with their food, they found a baby frog hidden at the bottom of their kailan dish.

Image courtesy of Azlan

Since then, he and his wife has been suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting.

Azlan has lodged a complaint with Grab, National Environmental Agency (NEA), as well as Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Frog found in kailan dish from Sengkang eatery

Speaking to MS News, Azlan said he ordered dinner from a seafood eatery in Sengkang on Sunday (4 Apr) evening.

When the food arrived at around 6.15pm, his family started eating.

However, when they were almost done with the kailan dish, they got a rude shock.

There, sitting at the bottom of their takeaway box was a baby frog.

Image courtesy of Azlan

Disgusted by the discovery, Azlan said the family “vomited their food out”.

Suffered from diarrhoea & vomiting

After last night’s dinner, Azlan told MS News that he and his wife are now down with symptoms of food poisoning, such as vomiting and diarrhoea.

They visited the doctor on Monday (5 Apr) morning and were both given medicine and 2-day MC.

Traumatised, he said this was his first time ordering from the eatery in Sengkang, and it will also be his last.

GrabFood offers full refund

Azlan promptly lodged a complaint with NEA, SFA, and Grab.

He said Grab has already given him a full refund for his order, which amounted to $44.40.

Image courtesy of Azlan

We’ve reached out to Grab and SFA for comment, and will update the article when they get back.

Hope SFA will get to bottom of incident

It’s quite concerning that a baby frog had somehow made its way into a dish served to customers at an eatery.

Hopefully, SFA will promptly get to the bottom of the incident to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again.

After all, food hygiene – and basic hygiene in general – are of paramount importance, especially with an ongoing pandemic.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Azlan.