Fugitive in Thailand busted by AI after 5 years on the run, arrested at bus terminal

Fugitive caught by AI-powered camera at Thailand bus terminal

A fugitive in Thailand, who has been wanted since 2021, was eventually caught after AI-powered surveillance tracked him down.

Police arrested 36-year-old Supachok (name transliterated) at Nakhon Ratchasima Bus Terminal 2 in Nakhon Ratchasima Province on 21 Aug.

The man, who was wanted under a drug possession warrant, was caught while travelling by bus from Khon Kaen to Bangkok.

During a routine stop at the bus terminal, Supachok felt the need to urinate and entered the restroom.

Upon his return, police swiftly moved in and arrested him.

A search of Supachok’s belongings revealed a mobile phone, a lighter, drug paraphernalia, and five methamphetamine pills hidden in a green candy bottle.

Supachok has confessed that he is the person in the arrest warrant and faces prosecution.

Police said AI technology was key to capture

According to local reports, Artificial Intellegence (AI) camera technology has been installed at tourist spots and travel rest areas in Thailand since May.

The system records faces, cross-checks them with police databases, and instantly alerts officers when a wanted individual is detected.

Since its deployment, the AI system has already helped apprehend 147 offenders in various cases.

Authorities emphasise that the integration of AI surveillance is part of ongoing efforts to protect travellers, ensure public safety, and bring long-time fugitives to justice.

Featured image adapted from Daily News.