S’porean fugitive arrested in Bangkok for trafficking drugs from Thailand to S’pore

50-year-old fugitive Singaporean arrested in Bangkok after months on the run

A 50-year-old Singaporean fugitive wanted for drug trafficking has been arrested in Thailand after months on the run.

According to Bangkok Post, Tan Leng Chong was nabbed in a hotel raid in Bangkok, where Thai police also arrested his two alleged accomplices — an Indonesian couple — and seized a stash of drugs.

Arrested after joint operation between Thai police & Singapore CNB

Acting on intelligence from Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Thai officers tracked Tan from Pattaya to a hotel in Bangkok, where he had reportedly arranged to meet the couple.

The three were believed to be involved in a cross-border trafficking operation moving drugs between Thailand and Singapore, authorities said during a press announcement on Tuesday (8 July).

The suspects were caught red-handed during a coordinated raid by police and immigration officers.

Officers also discovered the drugs hidden inside the hotel room, including quantities of ecstasy, ketamine, and Erimin 5, a potent sedative commonly abused in nightlife circles.

Drugs smuggled via carry-on luggage to Singapore

According to Mr Prarin Mekhanan, Director of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau under Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), Tan had allegedly been ordering narcotics from central Thailand and overseeing their smuggling via air travel to Singapore.

According to Thai news outlet Naewna, the drugs were concealed in carry-on bags and distributed primarily in the club and party scene, especially among tourists.

Thai police also seized a Maserati luxury vehicle registered to Tan, which was found to have a fake licence plate. Authorities are working with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to begin asset seizure proceedings.

Police Major General Panurat Lakbun, secretary-general of the ONCB, shared that Thai police are now collaborating with law enforcement across Asia to track and arrest drug traffickers who flee abroad.

Tan had been wanted since May after Singapore authorities issued a warrant for his arrest. He now faces serious charges in both Thailand and potentially Singapore, pending extradition.

In Singapore, drug trafficking may carry a sentence of death penalty.

