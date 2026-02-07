Annual Mt Fuji cherry blossom viewing cancelled over fears of overtourism

Annual cherry blossom viewing at Mt Fuji cancelled due to overtourism concerns

An annual week-long cherry blossom festival, attracting over 200,000 visitors each year in Japan, has been cancelled after locals expressed concerns about overtourism.

According to The Japan Times, these concerns have been fueled by the weak yen, which has attracted many travellers from abroad.

City struggles to handle massive influx of tourists

In fact, tourist arrivals in Japan hit a record high in Dec 2025. This is despite the substantial decrease in visitors from China due to international tension between the two countries.

The massive influx has led the city of Fujiyoshida to call off the 10-year-old annual cherry blossom event on Tuesday (Feb 5). The city’s mayor, Shigeru Horiuchi, said that overtourism is threatening the quiet lives of local citizens.

“To protect the dignity and living environment of our citizens, we have decided to bring the curtain down on the 10-year-old festival,” he said.

Although the festival is cancelled, the city still expects the site to attract visitors.

Fears of rowdy tourists

In addition to the sheer volume of visitors, local residents have also expressed concern over their behaviour.

According to Kyodo News, there have been incidents where tourists have led themselves into private homes in search of restrooms. There have also been cases of tourists relieving themselves in private yards.

The overcrowding on sidewalks has also raised concerns about the safety of local children, who are being shoved aside by foreign visitors sharing the school routes.

This is not the first time a town in Japan has taken drastic actions to curb overtourism. In May 2024, a mesh barrier was installed near an iconic Lawson store in Fujikawaguchiko in an attempt to stop tourists from taking photos of Mt Fuji.

Tourists would often crowd the area, including on the streets, which would block local traffic.

Japanese officials eventually removed the barrier three months later.

