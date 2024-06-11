K-pop star G-Dragon takes on visiting professor role at university in South Korea

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon appointed visiting professor of mechanical engineering at South Korean university

After finding prominence as a rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur, BIGBANG leader G-Dragon has embarked on a new venture.

This time, it’s in the realm of academia.

The charismatic K-pop star was recently named as a visiting professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST).

According to an agreement between KAIST and G-Dragon’s agency, the 35-year-old will be working with the university’s mechanical engineering department and teaching about leadership until 2026.

Will organise cultural events & work on research related to AI

The Korea JoongAng Daily reported that G-Dragon’s official appointment took place at the Innovate Korea 2024 event at KAIST Sports Complex on 5 June.

In a video by TikTok user @tsrmakerz, the K-pop king, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, was clearly very excited about his new journey.

During his term, which will last until 2026, G-Dragon will give lectures on honing leadership abilities for both undergraduate and graduate students at KAIST.

In addition, he will hold cultural events for students and help promote the university internationally, The Korea Times reported.

The agreement also involves him working on research related to AI, robotics, the metaverse, and creating artist avatars in collaboration with the university.

While delivering his acceptance speech at the appointment ceremony, G-Dragon called it an honour to be named a visiting professor at KAIST, “a cradle for numerous scientific geniuses”.

“I look forward to the great synergy, or ‘Big Bang’, that will occur when my expertise in entertainment meets with top-notch science and technology experts,” he added.

Activities as visiting professor expected to begin this year

During the panel discussion, G-Dragon expressed his intention to broaden students’ perspectives, aiming to inspire leadership in their fields.

While specifics regarding his lectures are yet to be disclosed, The Korea Times noted that his activities are expected to commence this year.

Aside from his professorial duties, the star is preparing for a comeback with a new solo album, marking his return after seven years.

G-Dragon joins the ranks of several other notable figures enlisted by KAIST as visiting lecturers.

Among them are Lee Soo Man, the visionary behind SM Entertainment, and opera luminary Jo Sumi, both of whom have previously held teaching roles there.

