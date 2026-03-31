Garbage truck catches fire along Punggol Rd, man alerts SCDF as flames grow

Family spots garbage truck on fire along Punggol Rd, quickly calls for SCDF assistance

A man sprang into action after noticing a garbage truck engulfed in flames along Punggol Road from his home, promptly calling the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for assistance.

Video footage of the incident was later shared on TikTok by his wife.

Man spots garbage truck on fire

The TikTok user, @lifeonthe17th, told MS News that her family was heading out for an event on Sunday (29 March) when her husband spotted the truck on fire along Punggol Road.

According to a Reddit thread on r/Singapore, the incident occurred on the stretch of road near Block 103A.

The truck had stopped along the third lane as other vehicles drove past.

The family saw the truck driver attempting to extinguish the fire using a pail of water.

However, the flames continued to grow despite his efforts.

Her husband then called SCDF for assistance.

SCDF arrives within minutes

The Original Poster (OP) told MS News that SCDF officers arrived in less than seven minutes from when they first noticed the fire at about 6.29pm.

In the video, firefighters can be seen using a hose to put out the flames.

Meanwhile, the driver was seen standing by the roadside, taking photos and videos of the incident.

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said they were alerted to a fire along Punggol Road on 29 March at 6.25pm.

The fire, which involved contents in the rear compartment of a garbage truck, was extinguished using a water jet and a hosereel.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Also read: Garbage truck catches fire along BKE, causes congestion as 2 lanes blocked

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Featured image adapted from @lifeonthe17th on TikTok.