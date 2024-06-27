Gardens by the Bay ranked world’s 8th best attraction on TripAdvisor, one of two SEA countries listed

TripAdvisor names Gardens by the Bay as eighth-best attraction in the world

Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay has clinched a spot among the world’s best attractions.

With an average rating of 4.5 stars, this cherished urban oasis earned the eighth spot in TripAdvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards for ‘Best of the Best Things to Do — Top Attractions’.

According to TripAdvisor, the winners of the Travelers’ Choice Awards were selected based on reviews and ratings collected over a 12-month period.

The Best of the Best title recognises the “highest level of excellence in travel”.

Only less than 1% of the 8 million listings on the website are able to accomplish this distinguished milestone.

Gardens by the Bay ahead of New York’s Central Park & Italy’s Duomo di Milano in ranking

Gardens by the Bay sits comfortably at eighth place behind iconic destinations like the Louvre Museum in France and the Colosseum in Italy.

On the other hand, it is ahead of New York’s Central Park, Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer, and Italy’s Duomo di Milano.

Boasting more than 60,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, Gardens by the Bay is one of Singapore’s most prized attractions.

TripAdvisor noted that it resembles a “fantasy land” and boasts “special exhibits, eye-popping sculptures, and interactive activities that are fun for the whole family”.

One of two SEA attractions in ranking

Singapore stands as one of only two Southeast Asian countries with an attraction on this TripAdvisor ranking.

The other is Cambodia, home to Angkor Wat, which snagged 12th place on the list.

Across Asia, notable entries include:

China’s Mutianyu Great Wall (19th)

India’s Taj Mahal (22nd)

Japan’s Fushimi Inari-taisha Shrine (24th)

At the top of the list, New York City’s Empire State Building claims first place, with the Eiffel Tower in France securing second.

