MP Goh Pei Ming spends S$104K on GE2025 expenses, he won walkover in Marine Parade GRC

35 GE2025 candidates submit election expenses to date

On Wednesday (28 May), the Elections Department (ELD) published the first tranche of expenses figures that show the amount candidates spent during the 2025 general election (GE2025).

The first batch of figures came from 35 GE2025 candidates and amounted to S$884,978.

Of the 35 candidates, the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Goh Pei Ming was the top spender with S$104,085 in declared expenses, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Putting that into perspective, the 35 candidates spent S$25,285 on average. This means Mr Goh’s spending is more than four times that of the average candidate.

More than half of Mr Goh’s expenses were for “non-online election advertising”, which include items such as pamplets, posters, banners, and flags.

Mr Goh was part of the PAP team that landed a walkover victory in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

He was subsequently appointed Minister of State for Home Affairs as well as Social and Family Development.

176 candidates have not submitted GE2025 expenses

To ensure accountability and transparency, election candidates in Singapore must declare all expenditures incurred and how the money was used.

Candidates have until 16 June to do so.

The 35 candidates who have submitted their election expenses include those from:

PAP

Progress Singapore Party (PSP)

National Solidarity Party (NSP)

People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR)

Red Dot United (RDU)

Singapore People’s Party (SPP)

Independent candidates Darryl Lo and Jeremy Tan have also submitted their expenses.

According to ST, 176 candidates — including the entire Workers’ Party (WP) team — have yet to submit their election expenses.

PAP has highest average expenses per candidate

From the initial batch of returns, PAP had the highest average expenses per candidate — S$77,751.

This was followed by PSP at S$32,303 and NSP at S$24,378

RDU and PAR came out at the bottom of the list at S$1,297 and S$898, respectively.

‘His poster made of gold?’: Netizens react to Goh’s election expenses

Many netizens were quick to point out the irony of Mr Goh winning by a walkover after spending such a large amount.

“Bro really spent S$100k to get appointed,” a netizen commented in a Reddit thread.

A user expressed shock, claiming they didn’t see Mr Goh “in much limelight” as compared to others who spent less.

“His poster made of gold ah?” Another quipped.

