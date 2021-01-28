Butterknife Folk In Funan Has Fish Curry & Prata Gelato Till 21 Feb

Creamy, delicious and pack full of flavour, gelatos are a classic choice for many of us who love sweet desserts.

These days, artisanal stores are getting creative with their novel flavours — remember nasi lemak-flavoured gelato?

Butterknife Folk, a gelato store in Funan, might have just won the game of most unique flavours with their latest release — fish curry and prata flavour.

Image courtesy of Butterknife Folk

Now, you have a great excuse to eat dessert for breakfast — or the other way around.

Moonlight Prata-ta, the fish curry & prata gelato

You’ve heard of brownies and waffles with ice cream. But have you ever heard of prata with ice cream?

Not quite sure if that will work? Butterknife Folk is here to contend that with their new gelato flavour — Moonlight Prata-ta.

Image courtesy of Butterknife Folk

The flavour is a perfect blend of our local favourites — curry and prata. But of course, in the unfamiliar form of curry gelato with shreds of prata.

So if you’ve travelled the island to try all the pratas Singapore has to offer, perhaps now’s the time to have it in a different form instead.

Washing the scoop down with some teh tarik might be a good idea too.

Exclusive ‘Small Joys’ menu till 21 Feb

The curious creation isn’t the only surprise Butterknife Folk has in store for you.

In collaboration with Yellow Mushmellow, a local illustrator and art director, the store now has a ‘Small Joys’ menu from now till 21 Feb.

Image courtesy of Butterknife Folk

Inspired by little things that bring joy, their names are just as flavourful as the gelatos themselves!

Besides the Moonlight Prata-ta, there’s Traffic Jam On The AYE Sunset, an orange lemonade flavour swirled with raspberry lime sorbet.

There’s also a rosemary matcha flavour named Misty Mornings At Clementi Forest. Now you can rave about the popular nature spot while indulging in its refreshing namesake.

Image courtesy of Butterknife Folk

They even have an avocado lime flavour with sourdough croutons and chilli flakes, aptly – and humorously – called Avocado Toast (or why I can’t afford a house). Basic with a twist of sourness and spicy cynicism.

With a wide assortment of 12 quirky flavours, there’s something to satisfy the wildest of palettes.

Image courtesy of Butterknife Folk

You can check out more of their new flavours here.

Storefront revamp

Butterknife Folk’s collaboration with Yellow Mushmellow also comes with a brand new look.

Their storefront has been completely made over by the illustrator, with bright colours and whimsical designs bringing cheer to anyone who walks by.

Image courtesy of Butterknife Folk

A visit to the store will not only be a treat for your stomach but also your eyes.

To keep up with the funky retro theme, you can have a go at their old-school gachapon machine.

Image courtesy of Butterknife Folk

Who knows, Butterknife Folk might even gift you with more pleasant surprises.

Try out novel flavours at Butterknife Folk

If you’re a foodie who’s always raring to try new things, Butterknife Folk is the place to be.

Here’s how to get there:

Butterknife Folk

Address: 107 North Bridge Rd, Funan, #02-02, Singapore 179105

Opening hours: 1pm-10pm, daily

Nearest MRT: City Hall Station

Do remember their exclusive flavours are only available from now till 21 Feb. You can also purchase pints of the gelato at their online store here.

Featured image courtesy of Butterknife Folk.