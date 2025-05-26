‘Why does Gen Z dislike PAP so much?’: Redditor’s question sparks discussion on rising cost of living

Redditor asks why Gen Z dislikes PAP, says party may face growing challenge

A Redditor recently sparked discussion after questioning why many members of Gen Z appear to be dissatisfied with the People’s Action Party (PAP).

The post referenced a YouGov poll published on 12 May, which found that while 56% of Singaporeans overall were satisfied with the outcome of the 2025 General Election, Gen Z voters were the least content among all age groups.

Only 47% of Gen Z respondents expressed satisfaction, while 35% said they were “disappointed” with the results.

In contrast, satisfaction was higher among older demographics, with more than half of Baby Boomers, Gen X, and Millennials indicating approval of the election outcome.

Only 37% of Gen Z optimistic about future under new government

The generational divide was also apparent in respondents’ outlook on the country’s future under the new government.

Just 37% of Gen Z participants said they felt optimistic, significantly lower than Millennials (50%) and Baby Boomers (56%).

“If PAP cannot win [Gen Zs] over, sooner or later [they] will have a very big problem,” the original poster (OP) wrote.

Netizens say Gen Zs bear the brunt of rising cost of living

Since the thread was published on Thursday (22 May), it has garnered more than 260 comments, with users offering varied perspectives on the generational divide in political attitudes.

Many weighed in on the OP’s question, with one commenter suggesting that Gen Zs are on the “receiving end of S$600K BTOs” and a “rapidly increasing cost of living”.

They noted that older generations likely already own property — assets that may have appreciated in value and are now generating profit.

“I think it’s all about housing,” another user remarked, pointing out that most Gen Zs either do not yet own homes or are trying to enter the property market, where prices continue to rise.

“Why would they be happy?” one user asked, highlighting that young people are starting their careers with salaries that may not keep pace with inflation or property prices, while having “little to no assets” to fall back on.

While the post centred on Gen Z, others argued that many Millennials are also dissatisfied, pointing to issues like gerrymandering.

With just 54% of Millennials expressing satisfaction with the election outcome, the slim majority suggests growing discontent within this demographic — and signals a potential challenge for the PAP in future elections.

