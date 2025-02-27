‘Superman’ star Gene Hackman & wife found dead with pet dog at home, no foul play suspected

Gene Hackman found dead alongside wife & pet dog in New Mexico home

Hollywood actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his 63-year-old wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead alongside their pet dog at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday afternoon (26 February).

The couple’s deaths were discovered after a concerned neighbour requested a welfare check.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed there were no signs of foul play but did not provide a cause of death.

The exact time of their passing is also unknown.

“All I can say is that we’re in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant,” Sheriff Mendoza said.

Last seen together in March 2024

Hackman and Arakawa were last seen together in March 2024, making their first public appearance in over two decades.

They had not been seen together in public since the 2003 Golden Globe Awards, where Hackman was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Gene Hackman’s legendary Hollywood career

Throughout his illustrious career, Hackman won two Academy Awards, two BAFTAs, four Golden Globes, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

His most notable win was in 1972, when he earned the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Detective Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in ‘The French Connection’.

Hackman’s legendary tenure in the film industry spanned more than six decades, with iconic roles in films like ‘Superman’, ‘Unforgiven’, ‘Bonnie and Clyde’, and ‘Mississippi Burning’.

He retired from acting in 2004, citing the stress and pressures of fame.

His final film role came in 2004, starring in ‘Welcome to Mooseport’.

Afterward, Hackman shifted his focus to writing, releasing his third novel in 2008.

In a press interview, he confirmed he was going to stop acting, explaining: “I was trained to be an actor, not a star. I was trained to play roles, not to deal with fame and agents and lawyers and the press.”

Also read: Veteran comedian Moses Lim dies at age 75, S’poreans mourn popular ‘Under One Roof’ actor



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.