Genting Highlands fire put out within 3 hours & mall reopens, no injuries reported

Genting Highlands fire broke out at SkyAvenue mall at 4.30pm & was put out at 7.15pm

On Friday (13 June) afternoon, holidaymakers visiting the Genting Highlands resort would’ve been alarmed when a fire broke out on the premises.

Thankfully, the fire was put out within three hours, the resort said.

No injuries were reported, the authorities said.

Genting Highlands fire broke out at 4.30pm

The fire in Genting Highlands broke out at about 4.30pm on Friday, said Resorts World Genting in a statement on social media platform X.

The blaze was confined to SkyAvenue, a large shopping mall in the resort, and didn’t affect any other area, it said, adding:

Evacuation was carried immediately to ensure members of the public are out of harm’s way. Our fire units responded promptly to extinguish the fire.

More than 5,000 evacuated

A Genting employee told Malaysian media outlet Kosmo that more than 5,000 tourists were evacuated from the complex.

They were advised to gather in the carpark till further notice.

All the shops were closed and the cable car service was suspended, he added.

Genting Highlands fire affected 3 floors

The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) was quoted by The New Straits Times (NST) as saying that it was alerted to the fire at about 4.55pm.

56 firefighters were deployed, as well as volunteers and Genting’s fire unit, Pahang Bomba director Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa said.

The fire had spread out over the second, third and fourth floors of the building, but only affected the external structure, he added.

Smoke & explosions heard

Keith, an MS News reader who was on a ride at the theme park at 4.50pm, saw smoke coming from an area.

He also recalled hearing explosions.

The 39-year-old educator said that employees started evacuating him and his family after their ride ended.

No injuries reported after fire extinguished

Pahang Bomba said it brought the fire under control at about 6.30pm. It was completely extinguished at about 7pm.

No injuries were reported, it added.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the department.

Mall cleared to reopen

In an update on X at 11.28pm, Resorts World Genting said the fire was extinguished at about 7.15pm — about two hours and 45 minutes after it broke out.

Bomba has given them the clearance to reopen the mall.

Majority of the outlets in SkyAvenue will be open except for a few near the affected area, it added. All other attractions will operate as normal.

A concert titled “Best of Chen Lei Hits 2024”, scheduled to be held at Genting’s Arena of Stars on Saturday (15 June) will also proceed as scheduled.

Featured image adapted from Chow Weng Choy on Facebook and @syhrldaneal on X.