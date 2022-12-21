Genting Highlands Landslide Victim Found Hugging Dog, Another Pet Canine Still Missing

Genting Highlands Landslide Victim Found Hugging Dog On 21 Dec

Early this morning (21 Dec), Malaysian rescuers found one more body at the site of the Genting Highlands landslide, bringing the death toll to 26.

Since then, more heartbreaking news has emerged regarding the 26th casualty.

Turns out, the man’s lifeless body was found hugging a dog’s carcass, with another canine’s remains found nearby.

It’s believed the man had three dogs with him when the disaster struck. The third dog’s remains have yet to be found.

Genting Highlands landslide victim allegedly had 3 pet dogs with him

According to The Star, the latest discovery of the man’s body brings the death toll from the landslide to 26.

When search and rescue officers stumbled upon the man’s body, he was found embracing a dog. Another dog was found nearby as well.

Authorities believe that the man had brought three pet dogs with him to the campsite. One of the dogs remains undiscovered at the time of writing.

The man and his dogs’ remains were reportedly found 4m below the surface. His age and race have yet to be determined, reports TODAY.

Death toll stands at 26

The most recent discovery marks the end of authorities’ search of Sector B, which is referred to as the “farmview” area of the site.

The man in question was apparently camped at another Sector, but was “brought down” to the current position as a result of the landslide.

As for the third dog, rescuers believe that its remains may have been washed down to Sector C, located near the river.

With rescue work coming to an end for Sector B, rescuers will now focus their efforts on Sectors A and C.

As of 3pm on Wednesday (21 Dec), the death toll from the Genting Highlands landslide stands at 26. Seven victims still remain unaccounted for.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia Negeri Selangor on Facebook.