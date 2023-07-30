‘I Trust My People:’ George Goh Says He’ll Respect Whoever S’poreans Elect As President

George Goh Says To Respect The People’s Power When Electing Next President

Presidential hopeful George Goh thinks that the upcoming election, which has contenders from both public and private sectors, will show Singapore’s progress.

Speaking at a doorstop at Haig Road Market on Sunday (30 July), the businessman and philanthropist expressed that Singapore is a country that welcomes candidates from either field.

He also added that he believes in whoever Singaporeans elect, no matter who wins.

This is because he thinks people know what they want for the top job.

Having candidates from both public & private sectors shows country’s progress

On Sunday (30 July), George Goh visited Haig Road Market. There, he spoke with the media and interacted with residents and stallholders.

Mr Goh said during his media doorstop that having people from both the private and public sectors stand for the elections will show Singapore’s progress.

Instead of sticking to a “system” of having candidates from one sector alone, Singaporeans welcome all candidates from both the public and private industries.

For me, I welcome as many candidates as possible to serve the nation.

According to Mr Goh, these candidates should, most importantly, have the heart to serve the people of Singapore, regardless of whether they come from the public or private sector.

Trusts PEC will fairly assess presidential candidates

With regard to other additional candidates, Mr Goh urged people to let the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) “fairly assess the situation of the candidate”.

“They are fairly professional people,” he said about the PEC.

As such, he trusts the committee will treat all potential candidates fairly without external influences.

He mentioned this in response to previous questions he received about the possibility of former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and ex-GIC chief Ng Kok Song becoming the only two eligible candidates.

George Goh says he’ll respect whoever Singaporeans choose as next president

Asked for his response to Mr Ng’s recent statement saying he (Ng) was the best choice for Singapore’s president, Mr Goh said he believes the people can make their own choice.

They know what is going on at the moment, and they know what they want, he explained.

“Let’s respect the people’s power. I will respect my people, whoever they choose. I trust my people.”

On his part, he said he would give his 100% to understand the people. “I want people to know me. So I will do my best to explain who I am and why I am standing for the election.”

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Valerie Yuam.