German police officer steals 180kg of cheese while attending to traffic accident, loses badge

German police officer loses badge after stealing 180kg of cheese

A German police officer was fired for stealing cheese packages while attending to a traffic accident in Berlin.

The officer had reportedly ordered a rescue worker at the scene to hand over 180 kilograms (kg) of cheddar cheese from a truck that had been involved in the accident.

A court has since dismissed his appeal to be reinstated after he was fired due to his actions.

Stole 180kg of cheddar cheese

According to Reuters, the officer had been called to secure a scene where a truck had overturned.

However, he instead drove up to the side of the truck and instructed a rescue worker to hand over nine 20kg packages of cheese.

The total cost of the stolen cheeses amounted to €554 (S$807).

The officer was later fired and stripped of his badge.

Loses appeal in court

Per Reuters, a court in Koblenz stated on Tuesday (2 July) that the officer took some of the cheese parcels to his office, but the location of several others could not be determined.

The court added that the officer may have kept “four parcels for himself or his friends and relatives”.

The officer, who denied nibbling on any of the cheddar cheeses, had appealed against his dismissal and claimed that he did not even like cheddar cheese.

He told the court that the cheese had lost its value as it had not been kept chilled and would have gone to waste.

The officer subsequently lost his appeal despite his attempt to defend himself.

Also read: SCDF firefighter jailed after stealing Apple Watch while responding to suspected home fire in Ang Mo Kio

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Piergiov on Canva.