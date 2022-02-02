GetGo Has CNY Riddles Campaign Till 6 Feb

When we were young, Chinese New Year was more than just visiting loved ones or receiving angbaos. There were also interactive festive games that we could play together with our loved ones.

One of these CNY games was Lantern Riddles (猜灯谜), where participants decipher chim Chinese verses. From there, you could probably distinguish between the CLB kids and higher-Chinese students in your midst.

Source

While our childhood days might be well in the past, carsharing company GetGo’s CNY campaign gives us the chance to relive those memories.

From 1-6 Feb, users may try their luck at winning cash prizes and promo codes by solving daily riddles on GetGo’s website.

Just like Lantern Riddles games, players can also jio their loved ones and friends to join in the fun – you never know when some of that boomer wisdom might come in handy.

GetGo CNY campaign lets users win cash & promo code prizes

Over the 1st week of CNY, GetGo will be hosting an online campaign aptly named ‘Huat is the Answer?’.

Image courtesy of GetGo

Have a look at the first riddle that was dropped when the game launched on Monday (1 Feb).

Image courtesy of GetGo

3 people who got the answer right walked away with a $88 cash prize. Now that you roughly know what to expect, you can start flexing your mental muscles and check out today’s riddle on GetGo’s microsite here.

If you need a little help from someone, this could be the solution to avoiding awkward silences when visiting relatives whom you only see once a year.

After all, one of your cousins may possess a hidden talent for solving riddles.

Riddle guessing campaign from 1-6 Feb

The campaign will be held from 6pm-11.59pm between 1 and 6 Feb. Players will be posed with a fresh riddle every day during this window.

Those among the 100 speediest users to correctly decipher the riddle will win an $8 GetGo promo code along with a Lucky Golden Ticket that entitles players to lucky draws.

Even though subsequent users who crack the riddle will not receive the promo code, they’ll still receive their Lucky Golden Ticket for getting the right answer.

Image courtesy of GetGo

Additionally, all users who cracked the riddle will stand a chance to be 1 of 3 lucky winners to bring home a $88 cash prize. The prize winners will be announced the next day at 12pm daily on GetGo’s Facebook page and Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, the grand lucky draw will be held on 7 Feb with a top prize of $888 cash.

Image courtesy of GetGo

Players get 1 Lucky Golden Ticket for every right answer they get, but on 6 Feb there’s a 3x multiplier. This means that if you get the answer right on that day, you’ll get 3 Lucky Golden Tickets instead of 1.

Put your riddle-solving skills to the test with GetGo

If this is your first brush with GetGo, know that you’re guessing riddles and winning prizes with one of Singapore’s largest carsharing platforms.

When they’re not hosting traditional CNY games with a modern twist, they’re usually known for allowing users to book rides conveniently with over 1,000 GetGo cars available at 950 locations islandwide.

Those interested to experience their first drive with GetGo can download the app here and use the <88MSN> promo code to enjoy 88% off – capped at $9 – their first drive.

Prices start from $3/h, and no deposit or membership fees are required. The code is only valid for the first booking. Other terms and conditions apply.

You can also check them out on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

Jio your brilliant friends & get cracking

As society progresses into a digital era, certain experiences, such as solving lantern riddles, can be modernised and made relevant again.

Celebrating significant festivals during uncertain times like this can be a challenge. But with numerous initiatives on spreading the festive cheer, we can get a semblance of liveliness when playing traditional games together.

Time to jio your brilliant friends and cousins together to see if you can solve CNY riddles as fast as you can.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with GetGo.

Featured image courtesy of GetGo and adapted from Shiwa ID on Unsplash.