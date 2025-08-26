GetGo driver cuts across chevron markings at Adam Road exit, uses phone while driving

However, netizens pointed out that the OP might have also been using a phone or camera while driving.

By - 26 Aug 2025, 11:05 am

GetGo driver caught on video cutting across chevron markings & using phone while driving

On Saturday (23 Aug), a GetGo driver was caught on camera cutting across chevron markings at the Adam Road exit.

The driver was also seen holding a mobile phone while behind the wheel, an act that is both dangerous and illegal.

The video, uploaded the same day to the ROADS.sg Facebook page, showed the car swerving across the markings before the exit.

In the post caption, the Original Poster (OP) noted that crossing chevron zones is a traffic offence, and using a phone while driving poses serious risks.

Dashcam footage captures GetGo car cutting across chevron markings

The incident began with dashcam footage from a car trailing behind the GetGo vehicle.

The GetGo driver was filmed veering across the chevron markings at the Adam Road exit at the last minute.

As the recording car followed the exit, the footage cut to another perspective from inside the driver’s seat, showing a view out the right-hand window.

The driver filming then overtook the GetGo car, slowed down, and let it pass again.

The video then zoomed in and slowed at this point, revealing the GetGo driver holding a phone in his hand while behind the wheel.

Netizens call out cameraman’s ‘double standards’

While some netizens noted the dangerous behaviour of the GetGo driver, many turned their attention to the person recording the footage.

Observers pointed out that the OP might have also been using a phone or camera while driving.

One user joked about the irony of criticising distracted driving while seemingly engaging in the same act.

Another cheekily asked if the OP was “working with the traffic police”.

Under Singapore law, using a mobile phone while driving is a serious offence. Offenders face a fine of up to S$1,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.

