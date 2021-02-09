Geylang Bahru Chicken Rice Stall Displays Rubber Poultry Instead Of Edible Ones

Chicken rice stalls with roasted and steamed poultry hanging on display racks are a common sight in Singapore. However, someone noticed something a tad different about this stall in Geylang Bahru.

Source

If the bright yellow bobs made you do a double take, don’t worry. We did too.

Those aren’t discoloured chicken, but actually rubber ones, infamously known for making hilarious noises when they’re squeezed.

Geylang Bahru chicken rice stall widely known for hilarious display

A netizen shared the photo of 聚兴 Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice’s amusing display in the Heritage Singapore Food Facebook group on Sunday (7 Feb).

The post sparked others to share their own snapshots, indicating that the display may not have been temporary.

Source

Here’s one with the mini spotlights off, making the chickens look like the famous “The Scream” painting by Edvard Munch.

Source

Rubber chicken actually internationally famous

While the stall’s display has garnered much attention, the rubber chickens have been inducing laughter long before, and in various countries all over the world.

A police academy in the United States (US) ingeniously named one Cluck Norris, and used it to test cadets’ focus.

Elsewhere, a driver put the chickens’ shrill honks to good use as a car ‘sensor’, to alert nearby vehicles if they get too close.

Source

But none have been quite as apt as this Geylang Bahru chicken rice stall’s adaptation.

Netizens amused by faux chicken display

Apparently, the stall’s hilarious display isn’t its only draw. According to netizens, 聚兴 Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice serves up a mean plate of chicken rice.

This netizen commented that he thoroughly enjoyed his meal at this stall — and the staff were friendly to boot.

Source

This lady made a comment in jest that the stall had a very appropriate name, considering the squishy rubber chickens.

Source

Clearly a joke based off the rubber chickens, this user’s “review” of the stall’s chicken rice seems accurate enough.

Source

Popular stall at Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre

The constantly long queue at the chicken rice stall proves that it’s a customer favourite.

Source

Along with glowing reviews on Google, the stall may be worth checking out if happen to be in the area.

Source

Here’s how to get there, if you’re making lunch plans soon:



聚兴 Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice

Address: Blk 69 Geylang Bahru Market And Food Centre, #01-01, Singapore 330069

Opening hours: Tues – Fri, 10am – 7pm

Nearest MRT: Geylang Bahru Station

Put a smile on your face while queuing for your lunch

Queuing for food may get frustrating for customers, but we’re sure this stall’s adorable display helps alleviate that feeling a little.

Kudos to the stall owners for their sense of humour.

Let us know in the comments if you’ve tried this plate of chicken rice.

