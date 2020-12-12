Hougang Kopitiam Stall Sells Soy Sauce Chicken Rice For $1

Back in the 1990s, it’s pretty common to find a fragrant plate of chicken rice going for just $1.

But such affordable plates of chicken rice have become rarer over the years, thanks to inflation and the ever-increasing cost of ingredients.

Recently, however, an eagle-eyed netizen spotted a kopitiam stall in Hougang selling chicken rice for just $1. She took to Facebook on Friday (11 Dec) to share the deal.

Hougang stall serves $1 chicken rice with egg

According to the poster, the deal appears to be part of a “special promotion” that the stall is running.

Though it wasn’t stated when and if the promotion would end, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s only available for a limited time.

As part of the offer, customers can get a plate of soya sauce chicken rice for just $1 — even cheaper than the cup of kopi peng you order after to quench your thirst.

Despite it costing just $1, the portions look to be pretty generous too — it apparently even comes with a braised egg!

If you’d like to have additional protein to recover from your intense workout session, add on some roasted pork for an additional $1.

Besides being extremely affordable, the soy sauce chicken rice is apparently pretty tasty too — allowing you to save some pennies while satisfying your tastebuds.

The stall also has other ongoing promotions such as:

Whole steamed/soya sauce chicken ($9.90)

Half chicken set meal ($8.80)

Deets on the stall

The chicken rice stall is located in the Food City Coffeeshop at Block 529 Hougang Ave 6. Here are the deets if you’d like to head down for a meal:

Master Hua Hong Kong Style Roasted Delights (華師傅港式燒臘飯.面）

Address: 529 Hougang Ave 6, Singapore 530529

Nearest MRT: Hougang Station

Kudos for keeping prices low during these trying times

Kudos to the stall for running such a promotion, keeping prices low for customers during these difficult times.

Such affordable food will no doubt be harder to come by with each passing year, so we advise heading down ASAP if you’d like to give it a try.

Have you seen similar great food deals in Singapore of late? Share them in the comments below!

