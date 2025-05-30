Geylang food court allegedly used for vice activities & unlawful lotteries, 44 people arrested

50-year-old woman allegedly offered sexual services at Geylang food court

A food court in Geylang was allegedly used for vice activities and unlawful lotteries, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

In a news release on Friday (30 May) sent to MS News, SPF said 44 people had been arrested for their suspected involvement in these offences.

Enforcement operation conducted in Geylang on 29 May

An enforcement operation was conducted in the vicinity of Geylang Lorong 23 on Thursday (29 May), SPF said.

It involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Bedok Police Division and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority.

42 arrested for vice activities at Geylang food court

There, 42 individuals aged between 25 and 63 were arrested at a food court for alleged offences under the Women’s Charter 1961.

Section 147 of the Act states that it is an offence to keep, manage or assist in the management of a “place of assignation”.

A “place of assignation” is defined as a place where communication is established with any female for an immoral purpose, either directly or through an intermediary.

Those found guilty may be jailed for up to five years and/or fined up to S$100,000.

Repeat offenders face a jail term of up to seven years and/or a fine of up to S$150,000.

50-year-old woman arrested at Geylang Hotel

On top of the 42 arrested, a 50-year-old woman was also arrested at a hotel along Geylang Road.

She is accused of providing sexual services.

She allegedly used the food court on Lorong 23 as a place of assignation.

49-year-old woman allegedly conducted unlawful lotteries at Geylang food court

Additionally, a 49-year-old woman was also arrested.

She is accused of conducting unlawful lotteries at the same food court. Betting-related paraphernalia was seized from her.

According to Section 18 of the Gambling Control Act 2022, a person found guilty of conducting unlawful lotteries may be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to S$500,000.

SPF to continue clamping down on activities that threaten ‘good order’

SPF does not condone “activities that threaten public safety, peace and good order of the community”, it said.

Thus, it will continue to work with other government agencies to clamp down on such unlawful activities.

Those found involved in such activities will be dealt with “sternly” in accordance with the law, it added.

Also read: Hidden ‘brothel’ discovered in jungle opposite Kranji MRT, ‘sexy women’ charge S$20 per session

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.