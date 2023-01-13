Men Allegedly Sell Sexual Enhancement Products In Geylang, Chased & Arrested By Police

Men Allegedly Sell Sexual Enhancement Products In Geylang, Drugs Seized By Police

From 28 Dec 2022 to 10 Jan 2023, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) conducted several raids islandwide.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), SPF is conducting investigations against 466 people aged between 15 and 80 years old.

During one of the raids, they caught several men allegedly selling sexual enhancement products in Geylang, and subsequently seized them.

Men allegedly sell sexual enhancement products

The raid was a joint operation between the police, Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), reports The Straits Times (ST).

On Tuesday (10 Jan), authorities found the men allegedly selling sexual enhancement drugs on a makeshift table in Geylang.

While being chased by officers, the men reportedly disposed of some of the drugs near the roadside, near the junction of Aljunied and Geylang Road.

The drugs were in various packaging, with some even labelled as candy.

Three men were arrested in the raid, and two of them are being investigated by HSA.

Speaking to ST, a shop owner said that the sale of the drugs was affecting his business.

Police conduct several raids across Singapore

Besides that, police seized over S$48,000 in cash and several gambling items. These included makeshift gambling tables and gambling chips.

They also seized unregistered health products comprising sexual enhancement drugs worth S$3,317.

In another raid in Woodlands on 4 Jan, the police seized over S$1,200 in cash and five mobile phones containing evidence of gambling and betting.

In a series of secret society raids on 31 Dec 2022, the authorities raided several entertainment and nightlife establishments. They arrested six men on suspicion of being gang members.

The police arrested two more men for carrying weapons — seizing a push dagger, knuckle duster, and knife.

Stepping up enforcement operations

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gregory Tan said that SPF has strengthened enforcement operations over the last two months.

The police along with other relevant authorities will continue to take action against those who disregard the law, he added.

AC Tan also urged members of the public to report anyone involved in criminal activity.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force via 8world News.