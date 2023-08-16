Raging Fire Consumes HDB Flat In Ghim Moh, 2 People Conveyed To Hospital

Fire Breaks Out In Ghim Moh Link Flat On 16 Aug

A fire broke out in a residential flat in Ghim Moh on Wednesday (16 Aug) morning.

Social media footage of the blaze showed the flames engulfing the unit as thick black smoke billowed out the window.

After putting out the fire, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed two people to the National University Hospital for treatment.

Flames engulfed unit, external walls of building blackened by smoke

According to SCDF’s Facebook post about the incident, the “raging” fire broke out in a 36th-floor unit of Block 28 Ghim Moh Link on Wednesday (16 Aug).

They were notified of the incident at around 7.35am.

Social media footage of the blaze showed the flames consuming the flat. The windows seemingly gave out due to the high heat, as the blackened frames hung out of the affected unit.

Glass shards and debris, presumably from the windows, littered the foot of the apartment block.

Thick smoke also billowed out of the flat, staining the exterior of the block black with soot.

2 people conveyed to hospital as a result of Ghim Moh fire

In their post, the SCDF mentioned that one occupant from the affected unit managed to evacuate before they arrived.

Per a separate report by Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, a family of five — parents with three children — resides in the affected flat.

When the fire broke out, only the 20-year-old son was at home.

Firefighters from Clementi Fire Station and Alexandra Fire Station subsequently extinguished the fire with two water jets.

Additionally, the police evacuated 60 other occupants from the block as a precaution.

The SCDF ended up conveying two people to the National University Hospital for treatment. One suffered from smoke inhalation, while the other sustained minor cuts.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are currently ongoing.

MP working with HDB to assist affected family

Shortly after the fire, Ulu Pandan Member of Parliament (MP) Christopher de Souza of Holland-Bukit Timah GRC met with the affected family and residents.

“Thank goodness all are ok except for one family member who is recovering from smoke inhalation,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

The MP praised the SCDF for bringing the blaze under control in a “prompt” and “professional” manner. He shared that they were conducting dampening down measures when he visited.

“I will work closely with HDB to see how we can assist the families with alternative accommodation as the repair works commence,” Mr de Souza assured.

This comes days after another flat fire in Redhill, which sent three children to the hospital.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.