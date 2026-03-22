Loud fireworks erupt in Ghim Moh on night of 20 March, police investigating

Fireworks discharged from Ghim Moh carpark on 20 March, no injuries reported

Fireworks in Singapore are fairly rare, so more than a few Ghim Moh residents were surprised by them exploding loudly in the sky on 20 March.

The culprits appeared to have fired off the fireworks from a multi-storey carpark (MSCP). Police are currently investigating.

Several residents heard cheering firework discharge

In response to a query by MS News, the police stated that the incident occurred at Block 16A Ghim Moh Road, an MSCP.

It occurred at around 11.15pm on 20 March.

An Instagram video showed fireworks loudly exploding one after the other, a short distance over the MSCP.

Several people could also be heard cheering the discharge in the distance.

Soon, the fireworks changed to a different kind and appeared to go off at a faster rate, before eventually stopping.

Either the cameraperson or someone nearby then cheered loudly and laughed as the video ended.

No injuries reported from Ghim Moh fireworks

The police stated that they received no reports of injuries and are currently investigating the fireworks discharge.

In Singapore, it is illegal to discharge fireworks, with only six companies allowed to do so.

Several netizens suggested that people set the fireworks off to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa, which was celebrated on 21 March in Singapore.

However, this claim by netizens is currently unconfirmed.

Also read: Fire breaks out at Our Tampines Hub rooftop garden after fireworks, cause under investigation

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.