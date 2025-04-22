‘What’s so great about 10 months?’: Netizens weigh in on Lim Tean’s ‘parachute’ claim about PAP’s Gho Sze Kee

Gho Sze Kee dismisses Lim Tean’s claim PAP ‘parachuted’ her into Mountbatten

Gho Sze Kee, the People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate for the Mountbatten Single Member Constituency (SMC), has dismissed opposition leader Lim Tean’s claim that she was “parachuted” into the constituency, saying she’s spent the last 10 months actively engaging with residents on the ground.

In comments to The Straits Times (ST) on Monday (21 April), Ms Gho pointed to her regular appearances on outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) Lim Biow Chuan’s Facebook page as proof of her ongoing presence and work in the ward.

Ms Gho, 46, has been a party activist since 2012 and currently serves as branch secretary at the PAP’s Bukit Timah division.

Her candidacy was confirmed on Sunday (20 April) by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who will lead the PAP slate in the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Lim Tean calls Goh Sze Kee an ‘unknown quantity’

During a 20 April walkabout at Jalan Batu Market and Food Centre near Mountbatten Road, Mr Lim Tean, secretary-general of the opposition People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR), described Ms Gho as “an unknown quantity”.

He claimed she was “parachuted” into the constituency at the eleventh hour, suggesting she may not be well-acquainted with local issues.

Mr Lim Tean also confirmed that PAR intends to field a candidate for the Mountbatten SMC seat.

Separately, 34-year-old Jeremy Tan — Singapore’s first self-declared “bitcoin candidate” — has announced plans to contest Mountbatten as an independent.

When asked about Mr Tan’s run, Mr Lim Tean dismissed the chances of independents at the polls, saying they have little hope of winning.

He advised Mr Tan to consider joining a political party if he’s serious about public service.

Netizens weigh in on Lim Tean’s ‘parachute’ claim

Mr Lim Tean’s remark that Ms Gho was “parachuted” into Mountbatten has triggered lively discussion online, with netizens split over whether the label is fair.

One user contrasted Mr Lim Tean’s decade of groundwork with Ms Gho’s 10 months of community engagement.

Others agreed, arguing that 10 months of groundwork isn’t particularly impressive.

On the other hand, a commenters who has volunteered alongside Ms Gho praised her commitment to public service and ongoing engagement with residents.

Some also found Mr Lim Tean’s claim ironic, pointing out that it’s often opposition candidates who appear just before elections without building a sustained presence.

Also read: ‘Very big shoes to fill’: PAP’s Gho Sze Kee to contest Mountbatten, 4-term MP Lim Biow Chuan to retire

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Gho Sze Kee on Facebook and Lim Tean on Facebook.