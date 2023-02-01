Giant & Ang Mo Supermarket Now Accept CDC Vouchers, Over 90% Of Households Already Claimed

Giant And Ang Mo Supermarket Now Participating In 2023 CDC Vouchers Scheme

On 3 Jan, the Community Development Council (CDC) launched vouchers for households to use for their daily shopping needs.

Five supermarket chains, including NTUC FairPrice and Sheng Siong, were among those that accepted these vouchers.

Now, Giant and Ang Mo Supermarket have joined the five supermarkets in accepting vouchers from shoppers.

With the two new supermarket chains onboard, Singaporean households can spend their CDC vouchers at any of the 360 participating supermarket outlets islandwide.

Giant and Ang Mo Supermarket now accepting CDC vouchers

South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling shared on 1 Feb that Giant and Ang Mo Supermarket are now participating in the CDC Vouchers Scheme.

NTUC FairPrice

HAO Mart

Prime

Sheng Siong

U Stars

This is in addition to five other supermarkets already participating in the scheme. These are:

Together, the chains offer households over 360 outlets to spend their CDC vouchers at, Ms Low said.

They join more than 20,600 participating heartland hawkers and merchants in the scheme as well.

Over 90% of households already claimed vouchers

Ms Low also shared that since 3 Jan, about 90% – or more than 1.1 million Singaporean households – have claimed the S$300 CDC vouchers issued this year.

They have also spent over S$132 million at participating outlets, Ms Low said.

Ms Low added that 15% more Singaporean households claimed the vouchers within the first 30 days of the launch as compared to 2021 and 2022.

Noting the increase, she stated,

We are glad with the speedy claim and spend this round.

“The higher quantum of CDC vouchers continues to spur activities and local businesses in our heartlands and also defray the household expenses for Singaporeans,” she continued.

The list of participating supermarkets, heartland merchants, and hawkers in the CDC Vouchers Scheme is now available here. The vouchers will expire by 31 Dec 2023.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.