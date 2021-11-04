Giant Snorlax Mug Is Perfect For Chugging XL Size Kopi

Snorlax-themed sofas and mood lights have delighted fans who found the colossal Pokémon’s perpetually sleepy nature relatable.

Recently, we came across a Snorlax mug with a big yawn that can match ours when our alarms go off on a workday morning.

Source

Yet, don’t be fooled by its hella cute appearance. This massive mug can hold up to 1 litre of coffee to keep you awake through tedious Zoom calls or online lessons.

Giant Snorlax mug can apparently hold 1 litre of drinks

Much like the fictional Pokémon itself, the size of this mug is large enough to rival our heads.

Source

Though more cumbersome than regular cups, its relatively large size means we wouldn’t have to make frequent runs to the kitchen to keep ourselves hydrated.

Source

Be it coffee, juice, or just plain water, this Snorlax cup will have you settled for hours once it’s filled.

Source

Even if you’ve just pulled an all-nighter, you’ll likely be bursting with energy after finishing this giant cup of coffee.

Source

Available on Shopee Singapore for ~$30

The Snorlax mug is available for sale on Shopee Singapore for $29.92.

Source

Shipping is practically negligible too, coming in at below $1.50.

A large coffee cup for sleepy mornings

Those who feel sleepy in the morning may need their very own Snorlax mug for a larger dose of kopi. Perhaps staring at its huge yet adorable yawn will let you start your day with a bit of optimism.

Do you have any friends who would love to have their own Snorlax mug? Be sure to tag them in the comments below to share the good news.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Shopee.