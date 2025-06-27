Man in Thailand attempts to rape 9-year-old girl in revenge over S$12 debt owed by her father

Man attempts to rape 9-year-old girl over S$12 debt owed by her father

A nine-year-old girl in Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani Province was reportedly assaulted while resisting an attempted rape by a man who claimed to be angry over a 300 baht (approximately S$12) debt her father owed him.

On Tuesday (24 June), 32-year-old local resident Wanchalerm (name transliterated from Thai) was on his way to buy meat when he heard cries for help, reported Thai media outlet Workpoint News.

Following the sound, he discovered a girl, her face covered in blood, as she was being assaulted by a man in a motorcycle sidecar.

The attacker was later identified as 66-year-old Somsak.

According to Mr Wanchalerm, the injuries appeared to have been inflicted by a sharp object.

When questioned by Mr Wanchalerm, Somsak claimed the girl was his niece and that he was punishing her for secretly speaking to a young man.

However, once Mr Wanchalerm began recording the scene on his phone, Somsak quickly fled the area with the girl still in the sidecar.

Girl found injured & abandoned by roadside following attack

Mr Wanchalerm filed a police report and sought help from his neighbours to search for the girl.

At around 10pm that same day, she was discovered lying in a pool of blood in a wooded area by the roadside and was promptly taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police later arrested Somsak and recovered several items linked to the crime.

These included a pair of scissors, one unwrapped condom, two unused condoms, multiple packets of sexual enhancement coffee, a fertiliser sack stained with blood, and bloodied sandals believed to belong to him.

Confesses to luring girl as revenge over S$12 debt

Somsak admitted to attacking the girl when she resisted his attempt to rape her.

He claimed that the assault was driven by resentment towards her father, who owed him 300 baht and allegedly refused to repay the debt.

Somsak said he lured the girl out of her school by asking her to help him retrieve a charging cable.

Instead, he brought her into the woods with the intent to sexually assault her.

When the girl fought back, he punched her in the face, stomped on her abdomen, and stabbed her hands with the scissors.

He has been charged with luring a girl under the age of 13 to commit indecent acts and rape, as well as causing bodily harm.

Now in custody, he will face prosecution in accordance with Thai law.

Featured image adapted from Matichon Online.