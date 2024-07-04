2-year-old girl burns to death after playing with lighter inside Taiwan apartment

2-year-old girl burns to death inside Taiwan apartment

A two-year-old girl tragically burned to death inside an apartment in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

The fire broke out at the top floor of an apartment building at 9.42am on 4 July.

ET Today reported that firefighters were able to rescue her grandmother and five-year-old sister who suffered burns.

Girl burns to death after being trapped inside room

At the time of the incident, the two-year-old girl was in a separate room.

Meanwhile, the grandmother had managed to escape with the older of the two sisters.

The two girls were under the care of their grandmother that day as their father had gone out to work early in the morning.

Images of the fire showed thick smoke surrounding a residential building.

One image also captured black smoke coming out of one of the units.

Girl was apparently playing with a lighter

TVBS reported that the fire department sent 21 vehicles and 51 rescuers to the scene.

The grandmother — who escaped the fire — then informed firefighters of the trapped girl.

Despite their efforts, the girl was found dead in the innermost room of the fifth-floor unit.

The fire was eventually extinguished at 10.09am.

According to the grandmother, the two-year-old was playing with a lighter, which might have caused the accident.

However, the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

