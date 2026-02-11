11-year-old girl in Taiwan dies after carbon monoxide builds up inside home due to water heater

11-year-old girl in Taiwan dies from carbon monoxide poisoning, other family members affected

An 11-year-old girl in Taiwan died from carbon monoxide poisoning in her residence in New Taipei City on Monday (2 Feb).

The following day (3 Feb), seven other family members in the same household suffered the same poisoning and were sent to a hospital, according to TVBS News.

Victim found unresponsive and not breathing in bedroom

At around 2pm on Monday, the New Taipei City Fire Department received a distress call from the victim’s mother, who lives in a five-story apartment with a sixth-floor rooftop addition.

She reported discovering that her daughter, who had been sleeping alone in a fifth-floor bedroom, was unresponsive and that she had stopped breathing.

The girl was rushed to Far Eastern Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead after two hours of resuscitation.

Meanwhile, China Times states that by the time paramedics arrived, the girl had already developed livor mortis, a change in the skin colour following death, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

At that time, the other family members appeared conscious and showed no abnormal symptoms.

Similar poisoning recurs in less than 24 hours

However, at around 4am the next day, the same household called for help again. Firefighters arrived to find seven residents suffering from the same carbon monoxide poisoning.

Using detectors, they measured a CO concentration of 37ppm inside the home, exceeding the legal limit.

Among the victims were the 30-year-old mother and her teenage niece. Both experienced dizziness but were conscious.

The other five, including two women in their 40s and 20s, three children under five, were also found conscious. All were taken to Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in Banqiao District for preventative observation.

Water heater suspected to be culprit

Preliminary investigations suggest the poisoning was caused by a water heater installed on the back balcony, reports Taiwanese news outlet Tai Sounds.

Due to poor ventilation in that area, carbon monoxide likely backed up into the living quarters.

Critically, police noted that the 11-year-old girl’s bedroom was located directly adjacent to the balcony where the water heater was installed.

Also read: 4 family members in China die in their sleep after arranging 90-year-old man’s funeral

