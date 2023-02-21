9-Year-Old Girl In China Likes Using Phone For Hours, Diagnosed With Unusually Straight Spine

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Girl In China Addicted To Using Phone, X-Ray Shows Reverse Curvature Of Spine

Health experts often emphasise the harmful effects of using our mobile phones for a prolonged time, as they can lead to bad posture and body aches.

Such was the case for this nine-year-old girl in China, who was reportedly addicted to using her mobile phone.

However, she started suffering from neck pains and numbness in her fingers.

After visiting the doctor, her X-rays showed that her spine was lost its natural curvature due to the extended usage of her phone.

Girl in China uses phone until spine loses its natural curve

According to Shan Shi News, the girl was from Hangzhou, the capital of China’s Zhejiang province.

The girl, Ming Ming, suffered from neck pains and numbness in her fingers. Thus, she went for a medical examination.

However, the doctor was shocked after seeing her X-ray scans.

Usually, the spine has a normal “C” curvature, as seen below.

However, Ming Ming’s spine was curved towards the other direction, forming a straight line.

The doctor compared the condition of her spine to that of a 50-year-old.

Upon further inspection, the doctor found that Ming Ming liked using her mobile phone for prolonged hours, causing the development of text neck syndrome.

Thankfully, her condition improved after undergoing treatment.

Damaged spine affects children’s development

Following the incident, doctors warned that cervical spondylosis would affect children’s development.

According to Mayo Clinic, cervical spondylosis is the wear and tear of the spinal disks in the neck, and comes with age.

Doctors also stated that the condition would lead to memory and vision loss, and dizziness in severe cases.

In addition, looking downward all the time causes the muscles to become tense.

If the excessive strain goes on for over an hour, it may cause hypoxia and ischemia. Hypoxia refers to the low oxygen levels in the body tissues, while ischemia refers to reduced blood flow.

This leads to a significant increase in metabolic waste products such as lactic acid.

Gradually, these will cause irreversible damage to the neck muscles, such as muscle atrophy and ligament degeneration.

Hence, doctors advise office workers to refrain from sitting in the same position for a prolonged period.

They also advise taking a break every 45 to 60 minutes and getting up from their seats to move around.

