16-year-old girl in China falls down cliff to her death after safety rope snaps on swing ride

Girl falls off swing ride in Sichuan after telling staff that rope wasn’t fastened tightly

Warning: Some readers may find the images and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

A 16-year-old girl fell to her death on Sunday (3 May) while she was taking a swing ride in China.

Viral footage of the accident showed her plunging down the face of a cliff after her safety rope snapped.

Girl warns swing ride staff about rope, gets released anyway

In the clip, the girl was seen moving off the platform holding a large flag, with the safety rope attached to her back.

But as she approached the edge of the guardrail, she was heard screaming in Mandarin: “It’s not fastened tightly! It’s not fastened tightly!”

However, the staff continued releasing her from the platform.

Once she cleared the guardrail, the safety rope suddenly detached, causing her to plummet.

Girl passes away en route to hospital

The incident took place at Maliuyan Adventure Park on Sunday afternoon, said the authorities of Huaying city in Sichuan province on Tuesday (5 May).

According to an official statement on WeChat, the tourist surnamed Liu sustained injuries while participating in the “Waterfall Swing” attraction.

She passed away en route to the hospital.

Various Chinese media, including HK01, reported that the deceased was 16 years old.

Authorities investigating incident

The city is deeply saddened by the incident and has launched an investigation, it said.

The incident has been preliminarily classified as a workplace safety incident, and the relevant units and personnel responsible are under investigation.

They will be dealt with in accordance with the law, it added.

At present, the authorities are working with the family to handle matters appropriately.

Park suspends operations until 10 May

The park has suspended operations to undergo rectification works, the city also said.

On Monday (4 May), the adventure park’s official social media account issued a notice of temporary closure, according to HK01.

The statement claimed that due to “force majeure factors”, it would suspend operations till Sunday (10 May) to undergo specialised maintenance and safety inspections to ensure the integrity of its facilities.

Also read: Man falls to death from snowy mountain in China after untying safety rope to take photos



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Featured image adapted from @Xiaoniu6161 on X.