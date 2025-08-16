12-year-old girl sent to hospital after allegedly being hit by cyclist in Punggol

Girl purportedly in ICU after being hit by cyclist outside Waterway Point in Punggol

A 12-year-old girl was sent to the hospital on Friday (15 Aug) after allegedly being hit by a cyclist in Punggol.

According to a netizen who posted in the SG PCN Cyclist Facebook group, the incident took place in front of Waterway Point mall.

Girl seen lying on pavement in Punngol

The user, who said the victim was the daughter of a friend, added that she was unconscious in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A photo he shared showed the girl lying on her side on the pavement, being attended to by paramedics. Behind her was a pink bicycle.

It is uncertain whether the path she was on was a cycling path, pedestrian-only path or neither.

OP advises cyclists to slow down

The user advised cyclists to slow down when approaching people instead of just sounding their bell and expecting people to give way while continuing to ride fast.

Though some pedestrians may be “irresponsible” by walking on cycling paths, the cyclist should still slow down since “we are the one creating the impact”, he said.

He also urged cyclists to be gracious as he doesn’t think they want to hurt anybody.

Girl conveyed to KKH, cyclist under investigation

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 5.20pm on 15 Aug.

It took place at 83 Punggol Central — the address of Waterway Point.

One person was conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, it added.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF), which received a call for assistance at the same time, told MS News that the 12-year-old girl was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

Additionally, a 51-year-old man is assisting with investigations for a rash act causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Matthew L. Tan via SG PCN Cyclist on Facebook.