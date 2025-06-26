Cyclist dashes across Punggol pedestrian crossing despite green light, nearly hit by car

Car nearly hits cyclist rushing across Punggol pedestrian crossing during green light

A serious accident nearly occurred in Punggol when a cyclist suddenly sped across a pedestrian crossing despite the green light for vehicles, cutting straight into the path of an oncoming car.

The incident allegedly happened at 6.02pm on 25 June along Sentul Crescent.

Footage on SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) showed the camcar approaching the pedestrian crossing with a clear green light.

Notably, the road divider was filled with construction barriers and hoarding, obscuring the camcar’s view of the other side of the road.

Driver yells angrily at cyclist

As such, the cyclist only becomes visible at the last moment, riding speedily across the road right in front of the car.

They didn’t bother looking left or right either, staring straight ahead as they rode.

The driver slammed the brakes immediately and blared the horn, narrowly avoiding the crash. He immediately wound down the car windows.

“Hello!” He yelled angrily at the cyclist. “Crazy ah?”

“Look at the light,” a voice, presumably the cyclist, replied.

“It’s green light!” the driver shouted back before driving off in a huff.

Meanwhile, two workers on the road divider watched the entire incident unfold in what appeared to be shock.

Commenters praise car driver for being alert

Netizens criticised the cyclist for their lack of situational awareness.

One pointed out that the construction hoarding created a blind spot, so they should have slowed down to check that the road was clear.

Another commenter praised the camcar driver for being “careful and alert” in the unexpected situation.

A third user compared it to a recent incident in Bugis on 19 June when a cyclist riding across a road on a green light was struck and killed by a car.

