‘Dad, I can’t see’: 3-year-old girl in M’sia dies after doctor gives her ‘heart stimulant’ for flu

Young girl dies after getting injected with ‘heart stimulant’ for flu

A three-year-old girl turned blind and tragically died after being injected with a heart stimulant at a clinic.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (25 Feb) at around 9am at a hospital in Perak, Malaysia.

Allegedly loses her sight after receiving drug for her flu

The girl’s aunt shared the story on her Instagram, explaining that the child, Yao Yao (name transliterated from Chinese), had been suffering from a flu and went to the hospital for a consultation and medication.

However, after a check-up, the doctor said she was dehydrated and needed an injection to facilitate blood tests.

The aunt mentioned that during the injection process, multiple doses of fluid were administered to her, causing her heart rate to rise from normal to 180 beats per minute.

The girl complained of blurry vision and complete darkness following the injections.

According to the aunt, the child was trembling and crying as she told her father: “Daddy, I can’t see.”

“Little did we know, those were her final words,” she expressed.

Child dies despite CPR attempts

Two hours after receiving the injections, the girl passed away despite 40 minutes of CPR, reported Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily News.

When the family asked the medical staff what injection the child had received, they initially claimed it was just a regular medication. However, they later admitted that it was a heart stimulant.

The aunt, frustrated, questioned whether parental consent was needed before administering a heart stimulant.

She also expressed disbelief over the death report, which cited a bacterial infection as the cause of death.

Family criticised medical staff for negligence & poor attitude

The family was also angered by the medical staff’s poor attitude, particularly when they were told that if they were dissatisfied, they could request an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

She condemned the staff’s negligence and lack of concern for a life lost.

The family filed a police report the day after the girl’s death.

They are also consulting legal professionals in their pursuit of justice for their daughter.

