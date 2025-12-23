2-year-old girl in M’sia dies after being accidentally run over by father’s reversing car

2-year-old girl accidentally killed after running into the path of her father’s reversing car

A two-year-old girl in Malaysia has died after being accidentally run over by her father while he was reversing his car outside their home in Taman Kesang Baru, Parit Bunga.

The tragic incident happened at about 8.15am on Friday (19 Dec).

Despite fighting for her life for nearly 12 hours, the toddler succumbed to her injuries.

She was pronounced dead at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital at around 7.30pm, Berita Harian reported.

Child was behind car without father noticing

Deputy District Police Chief of Tangkak, Deputy Superintendent Jamellulkamal Abdul Halim, said preliminary investigations found that the child’s father, who is in his 30s, was reversing his vehicle at the time.

According to Bernama, the child ran out of the house and into the path of the car as it reversed out of the garage, unbeknownst to the father.

“The child suddenly came out of the house and was behind the car without the father realising,” Deputy Superintendent Jamellulkamal said in a statement.

The father reportedly felt that the car had hit something and immediately stopped.

Case under investigation

The toddler sustained severe head injuries in the incident.

Deputy Superintendent Jamellulkamal added that investigations are ongoing, and the case is being probed under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987.

