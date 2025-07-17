4-year-old girl’s eyes accidentally slashed by gang members in Thailand, loses vision

Young girl in Thailand blinded after gang members accidentally slashed her eyes

A four-year-old girl in Thailand suffered vision loss after being mistakenly slashed in the face and eyes by a drug gang member wielding a machete.

The girl’s mother is pleading with the media and authorities to seek justice for her beloved daughter.

Attacked while returning home with father

Thai news site Ejan reported that the incident happened on 28 June, when the girl’s father was riding home with his daughter in the front seat.

As they approached the end of a village, four youths on two motorcycles suddenly appeared and started swinging punches — one of the punches connected with the father’s right arm.

At the same time, the daughter started to cry.

This prompted the father to stop the motorcycle to check on her daughter. It was then that he found blood on her face.

Shocked by the injuries, the father rushed his daughter to the hospital.

Girl lost vision in one eye, other eye nearly blind due to optic nerve damage

The girl was reportedly unconscious for three days at the hospital.

But even as she regained consciousness, she completely lost vision in one eye. She is nearly blind in the other eye due to severe optic nerve damage

Not being aware of her blindness, she sometimes asked her mother if she would be able to see if the bandage was removed.

The family still hopes that she might regain her vision one day.

Suspects tried to offer S$7,900 to have charges dropped

The family has since identified suspects, who are believed to be members of a drug gang. They were reportedly involved in a clash with rival groups at the time of the incident.

One group apparently fled, but the gang mistook the father and daughter for their rivals and attacked them with a knife.

After the family reported the incident to the police, the suspects offered 200,000 baht (S$7,900) to have their charges dropped.

However, the family refused, insisting that the culprits must face legal consequences.

One suspect arrested while 3 still at large

Police from the city of Ubon Ratchathani have since issued arrest warrants for four suspects for attempted murder.

One of the suspects — a driver — has been arrested while the other three are still at large.

The three suspects included the attacker who wielded the knife.

Also read: Jealous ex in Thailand attacks woman’s new boyfriend with massive machete in middle of traffic

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ejan on Facebook.