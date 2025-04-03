Jealous ex in Thailand attacks woman’s new boyfriend with massive machete in middle of traffic

Jealous ex in Thailand attacks woman’s new man with massive machete on the streets

A jealous ex in Thailand resorted to violence when he attacked a woman’s new boyfriend with a massive machete. A clip of the incident shows the man charging through the woman to get to the new boyfriend with a blade nearly as long as his arm.

According to Khaosod, the incident occurred on Wednesday (2 April) evening.

Man brandishes knife at ex’s new boyfriend

A clip of the incident began with a woman standing between two men, seemingly trying to block one of them from attacking.

A fallen motorcycle could also be seen lying on the ground next to the group, who seemed to be in the middle of traffic.

Moments later, the man holding a machete shoved the woman aside and charged at the other man. The victim attempted to get away while trying to shield himself from the machete using his arm.

Meanwhile, the attacker seemed to wind up for a big whack with the machete as he continued to charge.

Seeing an opportunity, the victim tripped his attacker, causing the man to fall onto the ground.

As this occurred, the woman caught up to the pair of scuffling men, screaming at them throughout.

She bravely tried to get in between them to stop the violence, but the attacker got around her and landed a blow on the victim’s back.

The blow sent the man tumbling to the ground as the attacker followed suit, causing the pair to begin wrestling on the ground before the clip ended.

No police report filed

Authorities received a call of a dispute resulting in injuries at around 7.40pm.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered one man suffering injuries to his finger and back. He was conveyed to the local hospital for further treatment.

The woman who accompanied the injured man said the attacker was her ex-boyfriend, with whom she had broken up two days earlier.

She also told authorities she suspects her jealous ex had been waiting for them to pass through the area.

When local media inquired at the local police station, they said no one had lodged a police report over the incident.

