Passers-by unite to help young girl trapped in bicycle wheel at Toa Payoh before SCDF arrives

Passers-by work together to rescue girl with foot stuck in bicycle wheel

A domestic helper’s attempt to pick up a young girl from kindergarten on a bicycle ended in an emergency when the child’s foot became trapped in the wheel.

The incident occurred at 2.50pm on 21 Aug at Block 79A Toa Payoh Central.

According to a post on Xiaohongshu, the young girl, who was seated on the rear of the bicycle, had her foot caught between the wheel and the metal frame.

The accident, which took place under a sheltered walkway while the bicycle was in motion, led to distressing scenes.

The poster described the child’s cries as heart-wrenching and noted that the domestic helper was visibly upset by the situation.

Passers-by attempt to free trapped foot of young girl

About a dozen passers-by soon came to the child’s aid.

Some attempted to free her foot by cutting through her pink shoe, but the foot remained stuck.

Others, including the Xiaohongshu user, offered comfort by providing tissues and words of encouragement. Among the helpers were a town council cleaning operator and a police officer.

Several people also fetched tools to try to loosen or remove the bicycle’s screws.

Before these efforts could be completed, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police arrived at the scene.

The SCDF told MS News that officers used rescue equipment to free the child before transporting her to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

When a netizen questioned if calling the cops was necessary, the Xiaohongshu user clarified that a neighbourhood police centre was nearby.

Netizens applaud strong community spirit

In the post, the user urged parents to exercise caution when riding bicycles with their children, emphasising the importance of ensuring that the child’s feet are properly positioned to avoid getting caught in the wheels.

They also recommended that parents inform their helpers about these safety precautions.

Netizens agreed, with one suggesting that young children should sit in front of the adult cyclist to prevent such incidents.

That aside, many expressed how deeply touched they were by the outpouring of community spirit from the passers-by who came to assist.

The post’s title captured this sentiment: “It’s great living in Singapore where people lend a helping hand.”

This also led various netizens to share their own stories of strangers’ kindness in the Lion City.

One recounted how, when an elderly person fell at Raffles City, numerous people immediately rushed over to help.

Featured image adapted from 狮城学姐小鱼 on Xiaohongshu.