Teen in M’sia runs away from home after father restricts Internet access, family seeks whereabouts

Girl in Malaysia flees home after Internet access was restricted

A 16-year-old girl in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, left home on Sunday (9 March) and has not returned since. According to Malaysian news outlet Sinar Harian, the teen left home after her father restricted her Internet access on her phone.

The father reported his daughter’s disappearance on Monday (10 March) morning.

According to Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, the Shah Alam district police chief, the teen’s disappearance followed a significant disagreement with her father.

He had reprimanded her for spending too much time on her phone. Afterwards, he restricted her from using the Internet.

The girl, the second-oldest of five siblings, attended a secondary school in Shah Alam, added AC Mohd.

Dressed in long-sleeved white shirt, black hijab & black trousers

The girl was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, a black hijab, black trousers, and carrying a backpack.

She is 158cm tall, weighs 53kg, has medium brown skin, and a slim body.

An investigation has been launched to locate the girl.

AC Mohd urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward and contact Criminal Investigation Officer, Inspector Nor Sabryna Mohammad Taha at 014-5130450.

