Woman in M’sia missing for 6 days, family urgently appealing for information

Family seeking information about woman who has been missing for 6 days

A 26-year-old woman named Zheng Yiwen (name transliterated from Chinese) in Malaysia has reportedly gone missing for six days.

Her last contact with her family was on 22 Feb.

According to Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily, Ms Zheng moved from her home in Simpang Ampat, Penang to Kuala Lumpur in search of better opportunities. She lives in an apartment in Kuala Lumpur’s Gombak area.

She had also sold her car at the end of last year, citing that her employer provided transport to and from work, making her car unnecessary.

Ms Zheng was secretive about her job, never disclosing details such as her work address, or employer, to her parents.

However, when probed, she would either vaguely mention being in sales or change the subject, never giving a direct answer.

Her 63-year-old mother, Wu Meirong (name transliterated from Chinese), said they often communicated via phonecalls.

She added that they had never gone more than two days without contact.

During the call on 22 Feb, there were no signs of anything unusual. However, after that, Ms Zheng’s phone was unreachable.

There had been no ransom calls or any indication of foul play, making her disappearance a mystery.

Police found no leads in connection to her disappearance

After several failed attempts to locate her through relatives and friends, Wu filed a police report on 25 Feb.

However, the police were unable to find substantial leads.

According to Wu, Ms Zheng had always been independent, so her parents did not impose restrictions on her.

Although she always claimed to be doing well, her parents knew she tended to keep her troubles to herself.

Her 64-year-old father, Zheng Tianqi (name transliterated from Chinese), hopes anyone with information about his daughter’s whereabouts will contact him at 017-253 8861.

Mysterious package sent to family’s home

Interestingly, a package from Tokyo, Japan, addressed to Ms Zheng, arrived at the family’s home. The shipping date was 22 Feb, the same day as her last phone call with them.

When her father opened the package, he found an empty luxury watch box with only a warranty and user manual inside.

The shipping slip indicated it was “an empty box.” A check revealed that the box was for a watch worth at least 30,000 ringgit (S$90,000), though some people collect empty watch boxes as well.

The case remains a mystery, and the family is desperate for answers.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily News.