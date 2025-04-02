15-year-old S’porean girl who wanted to marry ISIS fighter & establish pro-ISIS family issued restraining order

Singaporean girl who wanted to marry ISIS fighter issued restraining order

In February, the Internal Security Department (ISD) issued a restriction order against a 15-year-old Singaporean girl who wanted to marry an ISIS fighter.

According to an ISD press release, she is the first female teen and the second-youngest to be issued an Internal Security Act (ISA) order.

Following the order, she is not allowed to travel out of Singapore or access social media without approval.

Pursued romantic relationships with ISIS supporters

The girl was convinced ISIS was a legitimate religious army after seeing propaganda online in June 2023 and supported its cause to eradicate non-Muslims and Shi’ite Muslims, The Straits Times reported.

She pledged allegiance to ISIS’ former leader via chatbot a month later and has since viewed herself as a member of the terrorist group.

In hopes of getting into a romantic relationship with other supporters, she frequently reposted ISIS propaganda on her social media accounts.

She had been in at least eight short-term romantic online relationships with ISIS supporters abroad, including an alleged ISIS fighter in Syria, from July 2023 to December 2024.

She had also searched for flights from Singapore to Syria three times between September 2023 and April 2024.

While she prioritised marrying an ISIS fighter and establishing a pro-ISIS family, she was also willing to join the group’s fight in Syria, believing she would receive weapons training once she was there.

“Influenced by footage of female ISIS fighters online, she hoped to die a martyr,” said ISD.

17-year-old far-right extremist detained

A 17-year-old Singaporean boy who identified as an “East Asian Supremacist” has also been detained, reports the ISD.

In June 2024, he shortlisted five mosques in Singapore — Masjid Maarof, Masjid Jamek Queenstown, Masjid Darussalam, Masjid An-Nur, and Masjid Hajjah Fatimah — for a potential attack.

He wanted to terrorise all five mosques and carry out his attack after Friday prayers to achieve a high “kill count” and outdo Brenton Tarrant, who attacked Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.

He also intended to livestream his attacks.

At the time of his arrest, the boy confessed he had yet to execute his attacks only because he had been unable to acquire a gun.

