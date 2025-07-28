Missing teen girl in M’sia feared to be with 47-year-old ‘boyfriend’ with history of fraud

14-year-old girl missing for 4 days, feared to be with older man

A 14-year-old girl who has been missing for four days is believed by her family to be with a 47-year-old man she met online — someone with a history of fraud and debts to loan sharks.

Her father, Mr Wong, 43, said his daughter Wong Yee Xuan and her younger brother are cared for by their grandparents in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, while he works in Singapore.

On the morning of 23 July, her grandfather sent her to her secondary school in Kepong as usual.

He claimed he saw her enter the school gates. However, when he returned to pick her up at around 1pm, she was nowhere to be found.

After speaking to her teacher, the family learned that she had not attended school that day.

Missing teen feared to be with 47-year-old ‘boyfriend’

Mr Wong later discovered that this was not a case of a simple disappearance.

He believes Yee Xuan, who had never run away before, may be with a 47-year-old man she got to know through an online game, Sin Chew Daily reported.

About two to three weeks before her disappearance, Mr Wong’s sister’s friend had spotted Yee Xuan getting into a white SUV in the Jinjang area and took photos as evidence.

After being shown the images, Mr Huang confronted his daughter, who casually admitted that the man was her boyfriend.

Not long after, the man even came to their home to pick her up. Mr Wong’s sister asked to see his identity card and discovered that he was 47 years old.

When she asked if he knew Yee Xuan was only 14, the man claimed they were merely friends and said he was willing to wait for her to grow up.

Mr Wong later called his daughter again to dissuade her from meeting the man.

However, she insisted that he was wealthy and claimed he had promised to give her the SUV and even buy her a house.

Man allegedly has history of fraud

Things only worsened after that, Mr Huang said.

“My daughter often came home after midnight. My family even noticed kiss marks on her neck,” he told Sin Chew Daily.

Alarmed by her behaviour, her grandparents brought her to the police station to file a report. Mr Huang, who works in Singapore, returned home to counsel her.

Following the police report, her behaviour appeared to improve, and the family believed she had come to her senses.

However, just days after Mr Huang resumed work in Singapore, Yee Xuan ran away from home.

According to China Press, Mr Huang and his mother later travelled to the man’s listed address in Batu Pahat, Johor, only to find that the house had been sold years ago.

A local resident claimed the man was in debt to loan sharks and had allegedly scammed a woman out of over RM10,000 (S$3,000) two months earlier.

The family also found out that the white SUV the man had promised Yee Xuan was not registered under his name.

Police searching for missing teen

Concerned for his daughter’s safety, Mr Huang is appealing to the public for information.

Gombak District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir confirmed that the case has been classified as a missing persons investigation.

“The police are actively searching for the missing girl, and the investigating officer is in constant contact with her grandfather to follow up,” he told China Press.

