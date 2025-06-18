M’sian university student goes missing before first day of work, father appeals for information

Father in Malaysia seeking help in finding his son who has been missing for 6 days

Wang Qixiang (name transliterated from Chinese), a 19-year-old student from Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) in Malaysia, has been missing for six days after he last spoke to his father on Thursday (12 June).

Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown.

The last known sighting of Mr Wang came from a member of the public who claimed to have seen him staying overnight at a hotel in Taman Sri Weng, Kulim on Monday (16 June).

He reportedly checked out the next morning and has not been seen since.

Missing student is person with disabilities

Mr Wang, also known as Hing Li Xiang (name transliterated from Chinese), is a person with disabilities (OKU) and has been living in a rented room in Tanjung Bungah, Penang.

He was driving a white Perodua Myvi bearing the registration number PKX 6166 at the time of his disappearance, reports Malaysia’s news media Kwong Wah.

According to the Penang Emergency Rescue Team, Mr Wang last contacted his father, Mr Wang Zuoying, at 10.34pm on Thursday (12 June).

He informed his father that he would be driving home to Kulim the next day. However, when the day came, he never arrived.

Additionally, the date he was meant to return —13 June — was also the day he was scheduled to begin his new job in Bayan Lepas, having just secured the position after completing his studies.

No trace of him or his vehicle after report filed

His family waited anxiously for him to return, but their calls went unanswered. Growing increasingly concerned, his father filed a police report at approximately 3pm on Saturday (14 June).

As of now, there has been no trace of Mr Wang or his vehicle.

Anyone with information on Mr Wang’s whereabouts is urged to contact his father immediately at 012-407 8847.

Featured image adapted from Kwong Wah.