16-year-old girl in M’sia abandons baby born from alleged incestuous relationship with brother

16-year-girl arrested for abandoning baby, investigations reveal incestuous relationship with younger brother

A 16-year-old girl in Malaysia allegedly had an incestuous relationship with her 14-year-old brother, which resulted in her getting pregnant and giving birth to a child.

She was later accused of abandoning the baby behind a house in Kampung Alor Lintang, Kampung Raja, Besut District.

According to Malaysia’s Oriental Daily News, the girl has since been arrested following the discovery of the baby.

Baby discovered by house’s resident

According to the Acting Besut Deputy District Police Chief Mohd Sani, the occupant of the house made a police report upon discovering the baby after it was left in the area on Sunday (14 Dec).

Initial investigation found that the baby was conceived from an unlawful relationship, and the birth was kept a secret.

Girl being investigated for child abandonment and incest

The girl has been placed in custody and is being investigated under Section 317 (Child Abandonment) and Section 376B (Incest), DPP Chief Mohd Sani stated in a press release on Monday (15 Dec).

He further explained that under Section 317, which refers to the act of a mother intending to abandon her baby, she could face up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both.

Meanwhile, under Section 376B, which concerns sexual intercourse between individuals prohibited from marrying under religious law, she could be sentenced to between six and 20 years of imprisonment, and may also face whipping.

Brother in remand to assist in police investigations

DPP Chief Mohd Sani added that the court has approved a seven-day remand starting on Monday for the 14-year-old brother to assist the police in further investigation.

Both the baby and the mother have been taken to the hospital for medical assistance, according to The Star.

