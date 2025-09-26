6-year-old girl rescued after 2 days trapped in flooded Taiwan home, god-aunt found dead

6-year-old girl rescued after 2 days trapped in Hualien floods

A six-year-old girl was pulled to safety after spending nearly two days trapped inside a metal-roofed house submerged by floodwaters in Taiwan’s Hualien County.

The disaster was triggered by the overflow of Matai’an Creek’s barrier lake, which had formed after a July landslide blocked the river, when Typhoon Ragasa struck on 23 Sept.

On the morning of 25 Sept, authorities received a report of someone trapped on Fozu Street in Guangfu Township.

Rescuers arriving at the scene found a tall iron-sheet house with its roof almost completely buried in mud and water.

Strong currents and rising water levels made the approach extremely dangerous, and the rescue team was nearly swept away on their first attempt.

They later used drone imaging to assess the structure and plan a safer route, before finally climbing onto the roof to begin the operation.

God-aunt & god-uncle sacrifice themselves to save her

The girl had been living with her god-aunt and god-uncle, both in their 70s.

When the floods struck, the couple reportedly lifted her to a high spot between the roof beams and accumulated debris, keeping her above the water.

The pair themselves became trapped in the building and were later swept away by the torrent.

Just as rescuers prepared to cut open the roof, the girl’s voice rang out from inside: “I’m here!”, guiding them to her location.

Girl remains brave throughout the ordeal

Rescuers reassured her not to move and asked if anyone else was with her.

Xiao Yi replied that her “ah gong and ah ma” (referring to her god-uncle and god-aunt) were still below.

The team eventually cut through the roof and carried her out, covered in mud but alive.

Along the way, they encouraged her with shouts of: “Be strong, little sister!”

Despite being trapped for nearly two days, the girl did not cry until she was safely reunited with her mother at the command post.

While the girl was saved, rescuers later recovered her god-aunt’s body from the house.

Her god-uncle is still missing, and search and excavation efforts are continuing.

As of 25 Sept, authorities said at least 14 people had been confirmed dead, while 22 remain missing, as rescue teams continue to comb through the flood-hit areas of Hualien.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday.