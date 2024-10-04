Girl in Thailand jumped & screamed in horror after finding frog inside shoe

Thai girl gets scared after putting shoe on with frog inside

Upon finding out that a frog had gotten inside her shoe, a young girl in Thailand screamed in horror and ran for her mother.

A video of the adorable yet horrific encounter was captured by her mum and posted to TikTok, where it amassed nearly 10 million views.

The mum in question is Ngaoprajan Looksaikongdin, a professional boxer and single mum.

In the clip, the girl was seen putting on her shoes and getting ready for school. Suddenly, she noticed something amiss.

The young girl slowly takes her shoe off and takes a peek inside.

Upon catching sight of the frog, the girl screamed and dashed towards her mother.

“What is it?” her mum asked while hugging her.

The mum heads over to the shoes to investigate the cause of her daughter’s distress. The pair watch the frog as it hops around her shoes.

Mum uses moment to teach a lesson

While the fear had seemingly subsided, the girl was still visibly stunned by the experience. She kept a close eye on her tormenter hopping around.

Meanwhile, her mum decided to use the opportunity to teach her daughter a lesson.

“You should always check if there’s anything in your shoes before putting them on,” she said. “Knock your shoes on the ground like this.”

Her daughter proceeds to do so with another pair of shoes, even taking a thorough look inside the shoe before knocking it on the floor.

After receiving numerous comments on the original post, the mum made a follow-up post to explain the situation to curious netizens.

She fully admitted that she should have been more careful and taught her daughter about checking her shoes beforehand. She said they were lucky it was just a frog this time.

“It would’ve been a serious situation if there had been a snake or centipede in there instead,” she said. Because it had been raining constantly in Bangkok, she had left the shoes outside to dry.

Finally, she thanked everyone who expressed concern for her daughter, vowing to take this as a lesson for herself as well to be a better mum.

Featured image adapted from @maratree70 on TikTok.