Girl Falls Over Shanghai Museum Railing & Passes Away, Mother Trips While Saving Her

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Young Girl Dies After Falling 3 Floors At Shanghai Museum

Visiting museums is a popular activity amongst families. Unfortunately, what was meant to be a day of bonding led to a tragic accident for a family in Shanghai, China.

On 10 Mar, a young girl and her mother, along with the child’s grandmother, visited the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.

The girl was playfully standing on chairs beside a railing when she missed her footing and fell over. Her mother tried to grab her but ended up falling down with her daughter.

The daughter, who was younger than 10 years old, passed away at the scene. Meanwhile, her mother sustained severe injuries and is currently in the hospital.

Family was resting on the third floor of the museum

According to Wang Yi News (name transliterated from Chinese), the trio was visiting the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum on that fateful day. They decided to take a break at a seating area on the third floor of the museum.

The young girl ended up standing on the seats, but accidentally lost her footing. This caused her to fall over the glass railing behind her.

Seeing this, her mother tried to grab her before she could fall. In a tragic turn of events, the mother slipped and fell over the railing with her daughter.

They ended up falling down a height of 20 metres.

Grandmother overwhelmed with shock

With this happening before her in just mere seconds, the grandmother was incredibly overwhelmed with shock.

She rushed to the first floor to check on her daughter and granddaughter. Upon seeing them motionless, she collapsed to the ground and burst in tears.

Wang Yi News reported that when the ambulance arrived, the girl had lost her vital signs. She was pronounced dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, paramedics rushed her mother to the intensive care unit (ICU). As of now, it is unclear as to whether the mother survived the fall.

Concerns arise about safety of Shanghai museum design

According to hk01, several netizens highlighted that the museum should check on the safety of its floorplan.

Some also noted that the museum should position the seating areas further away from the glass railings to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future.

This is truly an unfortunate and horrific incident. MS News extends our deepest condolences to the girl’s family.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wang Yi News.